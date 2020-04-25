BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Insider Henry J. Fuchs Sells 17,213 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 17,213 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,549,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,039,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BMRN opened at $97.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $97.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -648.73 and a beta of 1.05.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $454.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after acquiring an additional 285,203 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 123,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.44.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

