Biechele Royce Advisors Sells 330 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Biechele Royce Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,306 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,395,272,000 after buying an additional 444,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after buying an additional 1,139,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,721,373,000 after acquiring an additional 134,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,302,925,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $156.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.83. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.48.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

