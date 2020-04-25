BidaskClub Upgrades Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WIX. Citigroup upgraded Wix.Com from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Wix.Com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Wix.Com in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

NASDAQ WIX opened at $134.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Wix.Com has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $156.40.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.63 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.Com will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 652.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.