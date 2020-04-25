BidaskClub Upgrades Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRSP. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.50 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Crispr Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.11.

Shares of CRSP opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 2.53. Crispr Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $74.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.97.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.08 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.09%. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 76900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 435,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,956,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,074,000 after acquiring an additional 174,495 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 127,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

