BidaskClub Upgrades Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRSP. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.50 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Crispr Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.11.
Shares of CRSP opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 2.53. Crispr Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $74.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.97.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 435,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,956,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,074,000 after acquiring an additional 174,495 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 127,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.
Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.
