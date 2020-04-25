BidaskClub Lowers Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HTLD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Heartland Express stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,670.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,800,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,096,000 after purchasing an additional 328,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,052,000 after purchasing an additional 55,294 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 2,763.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,077,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at $11,338,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

