BidaskClub Downgrades Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VRRM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Verra Mobility from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.86.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.33. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.82 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 7.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Vincent Brigidi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,349.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Garrett Fristoe Miller purchased 12,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $100,758.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,690 shares of company stock worth $221,859 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 133,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

