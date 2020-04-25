Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BYND. Barclays reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded Beyond Meat to a market perform rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.96.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $108.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.28. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.52 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $941,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,264,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,594,491 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 601.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

