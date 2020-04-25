Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 8,609 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Bellecapital International Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,609 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 5.3% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TH Data Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

NYSE BABA opened at $204.36 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

