Bellecapital International Ltd. Purchases 705 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,259,000 after buying an additional 1,237,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,784,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,703,000 after buying an additional 281,413 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,451,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,892,000 after buying an additional 724,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,934,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,321,000 after buying an additional 1,503,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,627,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $51.37 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,554.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

