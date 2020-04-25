Bellecapital International Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Bellecapital International Ltd. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773,468 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,141 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $181,690,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

