Bellecapital International Ltd. Invests $225,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 357,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 225,750 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 167,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 52,760 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,052,000 after purchasing an additional 768,537 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,223,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,644,000 after purchasing an additional 964,201 shares during the period.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $16.69.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

