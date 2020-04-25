Bellecapital International Ltd. Increases Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 2.7% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 85,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 39,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.42.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

