Bellecapital International Ltd. Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,440 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $1,371,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $2,213,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in American Express by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $1,448,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra dropped their price target on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Express from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.27.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,918 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $2,762,221.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,706.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,068 shares of company stock worth $7,129,502 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $83.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The firm has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.05). American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

