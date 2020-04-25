Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys New Shares in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 172,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after purchasing an additional 125,957 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $175.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $116.15 and a 52-week high of $183.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.24.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.77.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

