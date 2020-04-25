Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys 90 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,035. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $239.70 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

