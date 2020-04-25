Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys 873 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,332,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,943 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,214,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,077 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,174,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,385 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $85.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.05. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

