Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys 8,396 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 314.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $495,940,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $109,498,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $84,901,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3,386.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,821,000 after buying an additional 890,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,263,000 after buying an additional 632,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $101.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.32.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,214 shares of company stock worth $19,039,789. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

