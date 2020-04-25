Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of BMRC opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $426.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.75. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.67 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 30.53% and a return on equity of 10.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Bank of Marin acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,012,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 26,241 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,207,000 after acquiring an additional 24,392 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 122,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 18,847 shares in the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, EVP Peter Pelham sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $220,970.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,617.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. bought 5,200 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.30 per share, with a total value of $199,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,431 shares in the company, valued at $820,807.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,560 shares of company stock valued at $332,575 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

