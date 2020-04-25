Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Commerce’s FY2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bank of Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Bank of Commerce stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $126.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.89. Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Joseph Gibson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $65,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,401.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

