Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.67). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Axonics Modulation Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.03). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 578.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1913.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

AXNX stock opened at $34.92 on Thursday. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.29 and a current ratio of 17.59. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of -0.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,001,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 550,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 298,565 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,354,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after buying an additional 289,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 15,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $450,900.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $145,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,707.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,327 shares of company stock worth $3,889,728 in the last three months. 35.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

