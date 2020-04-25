Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 121.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $5,301,510,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $676,751,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9,689.2% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 901,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,571,000 after acquiring an additional 892,764 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,290,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,975,000 after acquiring an additional 842,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,439,000 after acquiring an additional 600,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.90.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $139.23 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

