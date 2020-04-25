Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lowered its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,344 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 2.0% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,050,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,411,000 after purchasing an additional 105,756 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 49,989 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $62.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.58. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

