Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 152,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 463,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,963,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 52,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $72.75 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average of $88.49.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

