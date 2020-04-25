Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Buys 355 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group makes up approximately 2.6% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $593.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $608.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $617.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.19. CoStar Group Inc has a 1 year low of $475.23 and a 1 year high of $746.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $374.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $722.09.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

