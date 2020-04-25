Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AEYE has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Audioeye from $9.75 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Audioeye from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. Audioeye has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Audioeye had a negative return on equity of 273.08% and a negative net margin of 71.83%. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Audioeye will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Audioeye stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,302 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.36% of Audioeye worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Audioeye

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

