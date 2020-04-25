Atwater Malick LLC Has $4.94 Million Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 4.7% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $175.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $216.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Societe Generale raised Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,208 shares of company stock worth $4,768,291. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

