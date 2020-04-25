Atwater Malick LLC Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 3.9% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.26.

CAT opened at $114.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.81 and a 200 day moving average of $132.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

