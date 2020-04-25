Atwater Malick LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,215 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 4.1% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $129.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.19. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $98.85 and a 12 month high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

