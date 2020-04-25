Atwater Malick LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 162,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,580,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,228,000 after acquiring an additional 261,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $162.64 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $164.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.81.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

