Atwater Malick LLC Acquires 4,298 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 3.3% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

NYSE CVS opened at $62.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

