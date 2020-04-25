AT&T (NYSE:T) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reiterated a buy rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura lowered their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut AT&T from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.40.

NYSE T opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. AT&T has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 405,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,353,000 after purchasing an additional 676,744 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in AT&T by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 482,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,245,000 after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

