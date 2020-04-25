Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atreca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atreca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Shares of BCEL stock opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $486.73 million and a P/E ratio of -4.32. Atreca has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atreca will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $81,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 441,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,171,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,503.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,100 shares of company stock worth $1,125,844.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Atreca by 4,968.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Atreca during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Atreca by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Atreca by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

