Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 2.3% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,322 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $75,002,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

Shares of KO opened at $45.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.17. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $193.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,782,805.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.