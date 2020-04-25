Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.4% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $81.43 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.09. The company has a market capitalization of $205.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Argus decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.