Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $8.14 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.5% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.42.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $83.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.04. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

