ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASAZY. Jefferies Financial Group raised ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DNB Markets raised ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $12.61.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. ASSA ABLOY AB/S’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

