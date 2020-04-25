Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) COO Bruce D. Given Sells 23,515 Shares

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) COO Bruce D. Given sold 23,515 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $940,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 862,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.61.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $894,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

