Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average of $67.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

