Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $402,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,403,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.68. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Langenberg & Company raised Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

