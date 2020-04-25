Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $391,675,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,826,000 after purchasing an additional 493,401 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,894,000 after purchasing an additional 381,681 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $53,443,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,474,000 after purchasing an additional 264,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ECL shares. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,077.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $180.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.83. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

