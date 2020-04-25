Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 2.0% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $156.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.83. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.48.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

