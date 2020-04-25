Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,590 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,040 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 674,983 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $57,785,000 after purchasing an additional 37,570 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $2,762,221.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,706.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,129,502 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $83.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.90. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.05). American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.27.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

