Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Acquires 72 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of L3Harris by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of L3Harris by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Shares of LHX opened at $189.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.73. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. L3Harris’s revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. L3Harris’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

In other L3Harris news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.89.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.