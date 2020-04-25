Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $14,912,310,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $754,296,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,888 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 702.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after acquiring an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $114.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.26.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.