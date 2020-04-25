Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

APTO has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of APTO opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.77. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

