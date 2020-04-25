Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on APVO. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aptevo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aptevo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of APVO stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $14.56. The company has a market cap of $13.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 37,554 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 212,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

