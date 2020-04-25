Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Applied Therapeutics to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Shares of Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $763.87 million and a PE ratio of -8.57. Applied Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $57.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.94). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stacy J. Kanter purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 632,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 100,488 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,029,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,558,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 676.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 73,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 43,634 shares during the last quarter. 20.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

