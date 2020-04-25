Analyzing Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) & Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRH)

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tokio Marine and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokio Marine N/A N/A N/A Blue Capital Reinsurance -88.21% -26.92% -16.65%

Tokio Marine pays an annual dividend of $1.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Blue Capital Reinsurance pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Tokio Marine pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tokio Marine and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokio Marine $49.73 billion 0.65 $2.47 billion $3.87 11.97 Blue Capital Reinsurance $35.40 million 1.67 -$28.60 million N/A N/A

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Tokio Marine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tokio Marine and Blue Capital Reinsurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokio Marine 0 0 0 1 4.00 Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Tokio Marine has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tokio Marine beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

