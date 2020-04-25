Analyzing HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) & NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) and NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of NK Lukoil PAO shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR and NK Lukoil PAO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR $3.10 billion 3.32 $574.15 million $2.38 18.19 NK Lukoil PAO $123.17 billion 0.35 $9.92 billion N/A N/A

NK Lukoil PAO has higher revenue and earnings than HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR.

Volatility and Risk

HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NK Lukoil PAO has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. NK Lukoil PAO pays an annual dividend of $5.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR pays out 55.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR and NK Lukoil PAO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A NK Lukoil PAO 1 0 1 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR and NK Lukoil PAO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR N/A N/A N/A NK Lukoil PAO 8.16% 15.98% 10.91%

Summary

NK Lukoil PAO beats HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers box tissue papers, first-aid products, enema, skin care and cleansing products, baby skin care products, sanitary napkins and pantiliners, kitchen towels/papers, pocket handkerchiefs, preservation bags/paper, toilet rolls, adult and baby diapers, and wet tissues. It is also involved in the trading of various products for ladies, pregnant women, infants, and kids. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

NK Lukoil PAO Company Profile

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces primarily crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services. The company operates a retail network of 5,258 filling stations and 129 oil depots in 18 countries, as well as markets its own and third-party crude oil and refined products through wholesale and retail channels in Russia, Europe, the South-East Asia, Central and North America, and internationally. PJSC LUKOIL was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

