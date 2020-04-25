Analyzing Benefytt Technologies (BFYT) and Its Competitors

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ: BFYT) is one of 20 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Benefytt Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Benefytt Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Benefytt Technologies $381.81 million $29.61 million 7.00 Benefytt Technologies Competitors $4.21 billion $513.81 million 30.70

Benefytt Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Benefytt Technologies. Benefytt Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Benefytt Technologies has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benefytt Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.92, indicating that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Benefytt Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefytt Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Benefytt Technologies Competitors 258 812 899 62 2.38

Benefytt Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.19%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 31.77%. Given Benefytt Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Benefytt Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Benefytt Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefytt Technologies 7.76% 46.13% 9.58% Benefytt Technologies Competitors 9.00% 24.07% 8.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 47.9% of Benefytt Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Benefytt Technologies beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Benefytt Technologies

Benefytt Technologies, Inc. engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products. The company was founded by Michael W. Kosloske in 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

